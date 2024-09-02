29 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on West Bank

The Palestinian Ministry of Health issued a statement regarding the number of martyrs and wounded in the West Bank since October 7, 2023.

The ministry also announced the number of martyred and wounded Palestinians in the West Bank in the recent attack of the Zionist army on this area.

The Ministry of Health of Palestine stated that 29 Palestinians have been martyred in the West Bank since the start of Israeli army's attacks on the West Bank last Wednesday, and 121 people have been wounded by the Israeli soldiers.

According to the statement of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, of total 29 martyrs, 18 martyrs were the residents of Jenin, 4 martyrs from Tubas, 4 martyrs from Tulkarem and 3 martyrs from Al-Khalil.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 681 Palestinians living in the West Bank have been martyred and nearly 5,700 other residents of the region have been injured since the start of the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

