Tehran, Amman review developments in Gaza, West Bank

Deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Jordan congratulated Abbas Araghchi on his election as Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs and wished him success.

In a part of this conversation, the Jordanian foreign minister expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the spread of tensions in the West Bank.

He said that it is necessary to stop the tensions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank as soon as possible.

While thanking his Jordanian counterpart for his congratulations, Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to have constructive discussions with Jordan in the field of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

Emphasizing that the Zionist regime is the main cause of tension and conflict in the region with the continuation of its criminal actions, Araghchi considered that regime is be the biggest obstacle in the way of reaching an agreement to end the war against Gaza, and stressed the need for effective action by the international community to stop the genocide of the Zionists.

He emphasized sending humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will support the agreement desired by the people and the Palestinian resistance," Araghchi added.

The two sides emphasized the continuation of consultations between the two countries and considered it in line with the interests of the two countries and the region.

MNA/IRN85583389