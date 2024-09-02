EU ready to interact with Iran: Irish FM

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday, he emphasized, “I clearly announced that the European Union is ready to interact with Iran.”

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region.

“I spoke today with Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi and emphasized the importance of restraint on all sides at this time (Israeli assassination of ex-Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh).”

“I noted Iran’s responsibility in this respect, urged it to use its influence positively, and restated the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and across the region,” Irish foreign minister noted.

“I stressed the need to avoid a spiral of violence into regional war, which will serve no purpose and make achieving peace even harder.”

“I made clear the EU stands ready to engage with Iran if it is serious about demonstrating a commitment to peace throughout the region,” the Irish top diplomat added.

