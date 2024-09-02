Netanyahu thwarts truce talks by creating new conditions

“What became clear to all parties following the negotiations is the occupation [Israeli government] led by Netanyahu doesn’t want to reach a deal,” Hussam Badran told Anadolu news agency.

“Whenever there is a kind of proposal or consensus between us and the mediators, we find that Netanyahu is putting new conditions that didn’t exist in the past.”

Renewed pressure is mounting on Zionist regime's prime minister after hundreds of thousands of Zionists took to the streets, angered after the deaths of six captives in Gaza at the weekend.

Netanyahu has he will continue to insist on maintaining an Israeli occupying troops presence along Gaza’s border with Egypt as part of any ceasefire deal.

