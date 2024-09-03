Hamas succeeded to return to north of Gaza: Tel Aviv

According to Zionist media, a security source reported that Hamas had rebuilt its capabilities in the north of the Gaza Strip and recruited 3,000 new militants.

Axios also quoted a Zionist official, reporting that Mossad director David traveled to Doha today to discuss the prisoner exchange agreement.

A senior officer of the Israeli Air Force earlier said that if it were not for Washington's military support for this regime, it would have been difficult to continue the war in Gaza for more than a month.

He also noted that Israel is looking to increase the production of domestic weapons to reduce its dependence on foreign countries.

SD/FNA1725318218772623323