Iran supports any Gaza deal acceptable to Hamas, Palestinians

Araghchi made the remarks in a phone call with his Bulgarian counterpart Ivan Kondov on Sunday.

“Iran backs any deal, which is acceptable to the Palestinians and Hamas for establishing a ceasefire in Gaza and paving the way for sending humanitarian aid to [the enclave]”, the top Iranian diplomat said.

The two foreign ministers, both of who have recently been appointed to their jobs, congratulated each other on the appointments and also discussed relations between Iran and Bulgaria.

Araghchi expressed Tehran's willingness to continue political dialogues and expand cooperation with the European country, especially in the economic field.

Both officials said that their respective governments are interested in developing bilateral ties.

