Ali Bagheri becomes member of Council on Foreign Relations

In a decree on Saturday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Ali Bagheri Kani as a new member of the Strategic Council of Foreign Relations (SCFR).

Bagheri Kani became the interim Iran foreign minister after his boss Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was martyred in the tragic helicopter crash alongside the late president Ebrahim Raeisi earlier this year.

The new Iranian foreign minister is Seyyed Abbas Araghchi who was a member of the SCFR.

The SCFR was established in June 2006 by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. According to its website, it is a think tank and advisory body to the Leader to engage and assume a role in major policymaking, open up new horizons in the realm of foreign relations, benefit from the elite, and develop indicators with the aim of realizing objectives of the Iran Outlook Plan.

The council is chaired by Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, the former Iranian foreign minister.

KI