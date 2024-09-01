Iran FM, Hezbollah representative discuss latest developments

Hezbollah's representative in Tehran Sayyed Abdallah Safieddine met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday.

He congratulated Araghchi's appointment as the new Foreign Minister of Iran on behalf of Secretary-General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other Hezbollah officials.

Araghchi, for his part, emphasized the continuation of the principled policy of Iran in supporting the Resistance and the legitimate fight of the nations of the region against the Zionist occupation.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, focusing on the latest situation of the anti-Israel Resistance Front in Lebanon and the current developments in Palestine, Gaza, and the West Bank.

SD/6213359