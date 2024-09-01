  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2024, 4:11 PM

Iran FM, Hezbollah representative discuss latest developments

Iran FM, Hezbollah representative discuss latest developments

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) –  Hezbollah's representative in Tehran Sayyed Abdallah Safieddine, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and discussed the latest developments in Palestine, Gaza, and the West Bank.

 Hezbollah's representative in Tehran Sayyed Abdallah Safieddine met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday.

He congratulated Araghchi's appointment as the new Foreign Minister of Iran on behalf of Secretary-General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other Hezbollah officials.

Araghchi, for his part, emphasized the continuation of the principled policy of Iran in supporting the Resistance and the legitimate fight of the nations of the region against the Zionist occupation.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, focusing on the latest situation of the anti-Israel Resistance Front in Lebanon and the current developments in Palestine, Gaza, and the West Bank.

SD/6213359

News ID 220528

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News