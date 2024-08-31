Hezbollah conducts new attacks on N occupied lands(+VIDEO)

Media sources reported that the siren alarm was heard in Al-Jalil in northern occupied Palestine following new attacks by Hezbollah.

The sources reported that siren was heard in Kiryat Shmona following the Hizbollah drone attacks.

Zionist media reported the explosion of a drone in the area of ​​Kaffar Giladi in the Esba al-Jalil area.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

SD/6212331