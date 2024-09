The Zionist regime’s drones targeted a car on Naqoura road in southern Lebanon and this incident resulted in casualties.

The local media in Lebanon also reported that 2 people were martyred in the attack of Israeli drones on a vehicle in the town of Naqoura in the "Tyre" region, southern Lebanon.

The Lebanon's Ministry of Health announced that 2 people were martyred in the Israeli attack that targeted a car in the town of "Naqoura" in southern Lebanon.

