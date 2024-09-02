  1. World
Lebanon’s Hezbollah launches missile attack on 5 settlements

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement launched missile and artillery attacks on five settlements in the occupied territories.

The missile and artillery attacks of Lebanon's Hezbollah on the northern areas of the occupied territories still continue.

In a statement, Hezbollah announced, “In support of the stable and resistant Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their brave and valiant resistance and in response to the attacks of the Israeli enemy on the southern villages, Hezbollah forces targeted ‘Ain Yaaqoub’, and ‘Gatun’ settlements  with several Katyusha rockets on September 2, 2024.”

The local media in the Zionist regime also reported that siren were sounded in the Zionist settlements of "Gatun", "Ain Yaaqoub", "Zareit" and "Shumra" in the north of the occupied territories.

