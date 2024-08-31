Rallies held in Moroccan 58 cities in support of Palestinians

Morocco's non-governmental committee in support of the issues of the Islamic Ummah announced on Friday that 100 demonstrations were held in 58 cities of Morocco in support of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Friday evening, Moroccan people took to the streets in response to the call of "Friday Al-Aqsa Storm Operation" under the slogan "to Support Gaza and the West Bank".

Demonstrators demanded an end to the continuous killings in Gaza and the operations carried out by the Zionist army in the West Bank, which have resulted in the martyrdom, injury and arrest of a large number of Palestinians.

Concurrent with the outbreak of war of the Zionist regime against Gaza since October 7, 2023 the Zionist regime’s army has expanded its operations in the West Bank and the Zionist settlers have intensified their attacks, resulting in the martyrdom of 674 Palestinians, including 150 children, and the wounding of more than 5,400 people.

