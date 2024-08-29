Lebanon’s Hezbollah launches drone attack on occupied Golan

Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement in a statement announced that 210th brigade of the occupying regime of Israel in Nafeh barracks in the occupied Golan was targeted with the drone in order to support the steadfast and valiant Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and to respond to the airstrike the Zionist regime on two regions of Al-Baqaa and al-Mansa in southern Lebanon.

The local media in the Zionist regime also reported that several drones, fired from southern Lebanon, hit the occupied Golan and explosions were reported after these attacks.

The TV Channel 12 of the Zionist regime admitted that several drones had crossed into the occupied Golan airspace.

