Prisoners families describe Netanyahu as "Mr. Death"

In a statement read out in front of the Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv, family members of the prisoners accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of knowingly condemning the captives to death.

“Netanyahu and his partners in the cabinet decided to torpedo the [captives-ceasefire] deal due to the Philadelphia spin, and as such knowingly condemn the hostages to death,” the statement read, according to Times of Israel.

Einav Zangauker, mother of Israeli prisoner hostage Matan Zangauker, called Netanyahu “Mr. Death."

“This is a crime against the people, against Israel and against Zionism,” she said. “Netanyahu is not Mr. Security, he is Mr. Death. He is undermining the deal in cold blood.”

The statements come after Netanyahu reportedly told ministers that he prioritized maintaining troops in the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border over saving the lives of those held in by Hamas.

Mass rallies are planned for later tonight calling on the government to reach a deal, the Times report added.

