Hezbollah launches missile, drone attack on occupied lands

Lebanese Hezbollah's attacks on military targets in northern occupied territories still continue.

In a statement, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced its new attacks against soldiers and positions of the Zionist regime's army in the northern occupied territories.

In support of the resistant Palestinian nation in Gaza Strip and their brave and valiant resistance and in response to the enemy's attacks on the southern villages and safe houses and the resulting fires, the combatants of the Islamic resistance targeted “Barnit” barracks with missiles on Saturday August 31, 2024.

The Channel 12 of the Zionist regime TV also admitted that a drone exploded in the "Beit Hillel" area in the Upper Galilee, located in the northern occupied territories, but claimed that the explosion of this drone did not cause any casualties.

The attacks of the Zionist regime’s forces on southern Lebanon still continue. Al-Mayadeen correspondent in southern Lebanon reported that the artillery of the Zionist regime shelled the town of "Aita al-Shaab” in southern Lebanon.

