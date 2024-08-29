Gaza death toll in Israeli attacks increased to 40,602

In the past 24 hours, the occupying regime of Israel committed 4 more massacres against Palestinians in Gaza Strip, the ministry added.

The ministry added that 68 Palestinians were martyred and 77 others were injured in Israeli attacks against Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

Thus, the tally of the Palestinians martyred since the outbreak of war in Gaza Strip on October 07, 2023 has increased to 40,602 and the number of wounded increased to 9,3855.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

