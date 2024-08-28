  1. World
Two more journalists martyred in Israel's attacks on Gaza

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Two more Palestinian journalists were martyred in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 175 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Palestinian sources have reported the deaths of two journalists in the recent attack by the Israeli forces on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The journalist Muhammed Abd Rabbo and his sister, also a journalist, were martyred in today's Israeli strike on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp.

The media source reported that the number of journalists martyred by the Israeli forces since the outbreak of war in Gaza on October 07, 2023, has increased to 175.

