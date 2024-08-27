Gaza death toll in Israeli attack increases to 40,476

In its report, the ministry announced that the Israeli army martyred 41 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and wounded 113 others in the last 24 hours.

In its statement, Gaza Health Ministry added that there are still many martyred Palestinians buried under the rubble.

The number of Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks has reached 40,476 and the number of injured has increased to 93,647, the ministry added.

The attacks of the Zionist regime on the Gaza Strip continue for more than 10 months. The Israeli army has destroyed many vital facilities and infrastructures in the Gaza Strip, including medical centers in this area.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

