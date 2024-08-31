Gaza death toll in Israeli attacks increases to 40,691

In a statement, the ministry announced the latest statistics on the Palestinians martyred and wounded in Israeli attack on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The Zionist regime’s forces have martyred 40,691 Palestinians in Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

The ministry also announced that 94,060 Palestinian people have been wounded in the Israeli attack on Gaza Strip since October 7 of the past year.

In the past 24 hours, the occupying regime of Israel committed five more massacres against Palestinians in Gaza Strip, the ministry added.

The ministry added that 68 Palestinians were martyred and 77 others were injured in Israeli attacks against Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

Also, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that 89 and 205 Palestinians have been martyred and injured in Gaza Strip, respectively in the past hours.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

