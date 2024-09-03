Gaza death toll increased to 40,819

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry has announced the latest statistics of martyrs and wounded Palestinians in the Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

According to the announcement of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip, 40,819 Palestinian people have been martyred in the Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since October 7 of last year.

Also, the Palestinian Ministry of Health pointed out that the total number of Palestinians wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip has increased to 94,291 people since the beginning of war in this strip on October 07, 2023.

The Zionist regime’s army committed 3 crimes and massacres in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

Also, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated that 33 people have been martyred and 67 others have been wounded in Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip in the last hours.

The ministry emphasized that some of the martyrs and victims are still under the rubble and in the streets and occupiers are preventing from aiding them.

MA/6214931