Sep 1, 2024, 4:15 PM

Gaza death toll in Israeli attacks increased to 40,738

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip announced that the number of the Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 40,738.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry has announced the latest statistics of martyrs and wounded Palestinians in the Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

According to the announcement of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip, 40,738 Palestinian people have been martyred in the Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since October 7 of last year.

Also, the Palestinian Ministry of Health pointed out that the total number of Palestinians wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip has increased to 94,154 people since the beginning of war in this strip on October 07, 2023.

