Death toll in Israeli attack on Gaza increases to 40,534

A number of 58 Palestinians have been martyred and 131 others have been wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement on the 327th day of war, the occupying regime of Israel committed 4 more massacres against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

Accordingly, the number of Palestinians martyred in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip increased to 40,534 and the number of wounded increased to 9,3778.

This is while more than 10,000 people are still missing and under the rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MA/6209411