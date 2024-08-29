34 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

In the latest attack of the Zionist regime’s forces in the Gaza Strip, three Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured in the drone and artillery attack of the Zionist regime on civilians in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

Five Palestinians were martyred and 10 others were injured in the airstrikes of the occupying regime of Israel on the refugee camp in the town of "Abasan al-Kabira" in the east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian was also martyred in an airstrike by the Zionist regime on a residential complex in "Beit Lahia" in the north of the Gaza Strip, and several others were injured.

Accordingly, the number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli forces in Gaza Strip has increased to 40,602 and the number of wounded increased to 93,855.

