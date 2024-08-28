Zionist regime spokesman seeks to justify WB invasion

The spokesman of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cabinet David Mencer claimed that Iran is preparing another front for a retaliatory attack on the Zionist regime.

According to Al Jazeera, the spokesman of Netanyahu's cabinet, pointed to the occupation army's assault on the north of the West Bank, claiming that "Now we are destroying terrorists in Tulkarem and Jenin in the West Bank, and three armed forces were killed in Jenin and 2 others in Tulkarem."

The Zionist regime army launched a massive attack on the cities of Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm in the West Bank on Wednesday morning, and by the Wednesday afternoon 10 Palestinians had been martyred and 20 others had been injured, and the civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.

The spokesman further said that one of the soldiers of the Zionist regime was killed in the south of Gaza, bringing the death toll the regime's military to 703 since October 7, 2023.

MNA