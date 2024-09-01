22 Palestinians martyred in Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – The Palestinian health ministry have said that as many 22 as Palestinians have been martyred

Zionist regime's troops, along with armored vehicles, drones and bulldozers, on Wednesday launched simultaneous raids in Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas, Al Jazeera reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said an “elderly man” was killed in Jenin, without specifying his age, bringing the total death toll from the military raids to 20.

The Zionist regime military has claimed to have arrested 17.

The latest figures have said that since Wednesday, the death toll has increased to 22. As many as 676 Palestinians have been martyred since October 7, 2023 in the West Bank.

