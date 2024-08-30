  1. World
Aug 30, 2024, 10:23 AM

4 Palestinians martyred in Israeli air attack on Jenin

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Four Palestinians were martyred in an Israel air strike on a car in the city of Jenin.

News sources reported the martyrdom of several Palestinians as in Israel's attack on a car in the city of Jenin.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the Israeli air force targeted a car in the Al Zababadeh area in Jenin City, during which 4 members of the Palestinian Resistance groups were martyred.

Al Jazeera also reported that intense clashes between the Palestinian Resistance groups and the occupying forces are going on in the Al-Damj neighborhood of the Jenin refugee camp. 

Al-Quds Brigades has announced that it shelled the occupying forces in the al-Damj neighborhood and targeted several Zionist soldiers.

The Resistance combatants also stated that they blew up an Israeli D9 armored bulldozer with a bomb.

