4 Palestinians martyred in Israeli air attack on Jenin

News sources reported the martyrdom of several Palestinians as in Israel's attack on a car in the city of Jenin.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the Israeli air force targeted a car in the Al Zababadeh area in Jenin City, during which 4 members of the Palestinian Resistance groups were martyred.

Al Jazeera also reported that intense clashes between the Palestinian Resistance groups and the occupying forces are going on in the Al-Damj neighborhood of the Jenin refugee camp.

Al-Quds Brigades has announced that it shelled the occupying forces in the al-Damj neighborhood and targeted several Zionist soldiers.

The Resistance combatants also stated that they blew up an Israeli D9 armored bulldozer with a bomb.

SD/FNA1724996656379697648