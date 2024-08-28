Abbas cuts short Saudi trip amid Israeli invasion of W. Bank

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported Wednesday that Abbas’s spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh warned that the Israeli regime's invasion in Tulkarem and other areas in the northern West Bank will have “dangerous consequences.”

“Everyone will pay the price” for the escalation, he says in a statement, calling the raid “the continuation of an all-out war on our people, our land and our holy sites” that “will not bring security nor stability to any side.”

He slammed the US for its support for Israel.

Abbas arrived in Riyadh on Monday and met Tuesday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He had been scheduled to fly to Egypt next.

The Israeli regime's military began a large-scale invasion of the West Bank on Wednesday.

Several Palestinians have been killed in what’s reported to be Israel’s biggest military assault in the occupied West Bank in decades, involving ground troops and air strikes, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli forces have imposed a curfew on the eastern neighborhood of Jenin and have prevented Palestinians from leaving their homes.

The Al Jazeera correspondent said the army has continued with raids and storming homes in the neighborhood.

Separately, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that a Palestinian was injured by Israeli forces’ bullets in al-Yamoun, Jenin governorate, in the northern West Bank.

MNA