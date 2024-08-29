Iran calls for global action to stop Israeli crimes in Gaza

In reaction to the Zionist regime’s invasion on the West Bank, Nasser Kan’ani called for the responsible international bodies to stop the Israeli genocide against Palestinians.

The brutal attack of the criminal Zionist regime on the Palestinian cities and refugee camps in the north of the West Bank, the brutal destruction of urban and municipal infrastructures, and even the armed and violent entry into the medical centers and hospitals indicate the continuation of its genocidal war in Gaza Strip, and malicious intention of the apartheid Zionist regime to expand the scope of crime and massacre against the Palestinian citizens, Kan’ani emphasized.

He went on to say that the escalation of the Zionist regime’s military attacks on the West Bank, and the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque clearly indicate the sinister and racist intentions of this fake regime for the entire geography of Palestine and the Palestinian citizens.

Lauding the resistance of the heroic nation of Palestine and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Group against the war machine of the criminal Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Iranian foreign Ministry spokesman called on the responsible international bodies, especially the United Nations Security Council, to take necessary actions for stopping the genocidal war of the child-killing of Israeli regime against Palestinians.

MA/6210543