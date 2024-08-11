Occupied Palestine in fear of Iran's response

Spokesman and deputy head of the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps General Ali Mohammad Naeini made the remarks on Sunday while addressing a ceremony in Qom to commemorate National Journalists' Day.

Today we are engaged in a hybrid war and the main part of this war is the narratives, he said, adding that journalists strengthen the will of the commanders and give them self-confidence.

The media is the main weapon of hybrid warfare, and the ammunition of these weapons is the content produced by journalists, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Ali Mohammad Naeini touched upon the Israeli regime's violation of the national security and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic by assassinating former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital city of Tehran on July 31, saying that the occupied Palestine is now in total fear and is waiting for Iran's response.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

On Saturday, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.

The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.

Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.

MP/6192493