NAM countries condemn Israeli aggression against Iran

In a statement on Monday night, the NAM consisting of 121 countries, strongly condemned the recent Israeli strikes on Iran that caused the loss of lives of four Iranian military personnel and one civilian.

The NAM also strongly condemns the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq, whose airspace was illegally used by the Israeli regime to commit this aggression against Iran, the statement said.

While expressing deep solidarity with the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the bloc reiterated that by launching the attack, the regime violated the fundamental principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, especially Article 2, Paragraph 4, which explicitly prohibits the use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country.

The NAM members, while holding Israel accountable for its aggression and consequences, call it the inherent right of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other affected countries to protect their sovereignty, and territorial integrity in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

The bloc also urged the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibility by clearly condemning the Israeli act of aggression and taking the necessary measures to prevent its repetition.

The Non-Aligned Movement has once again expressed its deep concern over the lack of accountability for all the violations committed by Israel against the people of Palestine and Lebanon and other nations in the region, it said, adding that the regime be held accountable for its blatant disregard for the UN Security Council, the International Court of Justice and other international obligations.

