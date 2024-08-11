Islamic states must take joint stance against Zionist regime

During a telephone conversation with Retno Marsudi on Sunday, Bagheri Kani stated that the West Asia region is currently in a critical situation due to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

He emphasized that Islamic countries must support the oppressed people of Palestine in their confrontation with the Zionist regime.

Referring to the recent assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, in Tehran, the top Iranian diplomat emphasized that this crime of the Zionists violated Iran's national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, stressing that taking countermeasures against the Zionist regime is Iran's inherent and legitimate right and is in accordance with international law, international procedures, and the UN Charter.

He condemned the recent barbaric act of the Israeli child-killing regime in attacking Palestinian refugees at the al-Tabin school, where they were performing morning prayers, and urged all Islamic countries to take effective joint measures to deter this regime.

Marsudi, for his part, emphasized that the crimes of the Zionist regime, including the recent assassination in Tehran, are a threat to international peace and security, stating that Indonesia condemns the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and considers it an example of a violation of the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Unfortunately, the Israeli regime has taken the lives of 40,000 Palestinian people so far. Therefore, it is necessary to focus on the issue of a ceasefire in Palestine. In this regard, the unity and solidarity of countries, especially Islamic countries, is necessary and important," she underlined.

