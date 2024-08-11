Iran acts wisely in responding to Haniyeh assassination

The bombardment of the refugees at al-Tabain school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza early on Saturday is the latest version of Israel's crimes which was carried out shortly after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political office in Tehran.

This crime strongly emphasizes that there is no limit to Tel Aviv's bloody adventures, indicating that the Zionist regime is trying with all its might to spread the scope of war and chaos from the borders of occupied Palestine to the entire West Asia.

Whenever the ceasefire negotiations and the end of the war in Gaza reached a final and acceptable result for the parties in the last 10 months, the Zionist regime committed another crime in the most suicidal way possible to destroy it.

During the past month, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar were the three sides of the triangle that made efforts more seriously than ever to put an end to Israel's crimes. The severity of the crimes in Gaza had made even Washington, as the main supporter of Israel, strive for a ceasefire.

These efforts were close to the final result. Still, the far right in Tel Aviv and its representative, Benjamin Netanyahu turned to a new adventure. He called for assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political office, in the most unlikely place in the world and at the strangest possible time which was the morning of the first working day of Iran's new president.

Washington, Doha, and Cairo's hopes in the path of peace and ceasefire were lost with this assassination, but from the very first hours of the assassination, political figures and officials of different countries from the US to Russia and from Jordan to Italy in open and hidden messages asked Iran not to respond to this adventure or to at least give a controllable response.

These requests were made with the excuse of not disrupting the peace process, but which peace were they talking about?

The crime of al-Tabain school and the killing of children sheltered in this school has nothing to do with peace and it can be the ending point of any ceasefire in the region.

At least 100 Palestinians were martyred in this crime which was strongly condemned by the international communities and Arab and Islamic countries.

The reality that is communicated to the world from the think tanks and operations of the Israeli regime is not peace and cease-fire and what has threatened or even destroyed the peace process at this point is Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist cabinet, not Iran's legal and decisive response to violation of its national sovereignty.

The fact that these two obvious propositions are interpreted and analyzed upside down in the view of some Western countries shows that none of them are thinking about real peace and the call for a ceasefire is only to cover up the war crimes in Gaza.

There is no promising sign of peace in the land of Gaza and the destroyer of that hope and this peace is not Iran, but the Israeli regime.

