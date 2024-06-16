  1. World
Jun 16, 2024

Hezbollah hits Israeli military base with drone

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has targeted an Israeli military base in northern occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah war media published scenes of the targeting of the Zionist regime’s base in northern occupied Palestine with an attack drone.

The video shows how Hezbollah targets Bayad Blida headquarters belonging to the Zionist regime army near the Lebanese border with the drone.

Al Jazeera’s reporter had reported that sirens sounded in Upper Galilee, northern occupied Palestine.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has repeatedly targeted the Israeli regime’s military positions in northern occupied territories in response to the regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

