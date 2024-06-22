Hezbollah attacks Israeli headquarters in N of occupied lands

Hezbollah announced in a statement that in order to support the steadfast nation of Palestine and their brave and noble resistance in the Gaza Strip and to respond to the aggression of the Zionist regime against the villages and homes of civilians in the south of Lebanon, especially the Meiss El Jabal village, Hezbollah Islamic Resistance targeted a building used by Zionist soldiers in al-Manara and achieved a direct hit.

The Zionist regime's media also announced that two anti-armor missiles were fired from the south at the Zionist settelment of al-Manara.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has repeatedly targeted the Israeli regime’s military positions in northern occupied territories in response to the regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

