Jun 18, 2024, 5:38 PM

VIDEO: Hezbollah's drone footage over occupied lands

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Hezbollah published a video it says is from reconnaissance drone flying over occupied lands of Palestine on Tuesday.

The Hezbollah Resistance movement has not said when the footage was filmed, although in recent months it has been increasingly launching drones, including explosive-laden ones, at northern occupied lands under the control of the Israel regime.

