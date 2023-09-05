Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 5

Aftab:
Saudi teams to come to Iran
Abrar:
Turkish FM says JCPOA revival talks in interest of Ankara
Atrak:
Kan'ani: September document nothing new
Akhbar-e San'at:
Raeisi stressed expanding Tehran-Riyadh ties
Afkar:
Raeisi says Tehran-Riyadh cooperation will limit foreign intervention
Eghtesad-e Melli:
Iranian president calls for developing Tehran-Riyadh relations
Tejarat:
Erdogan, Putin hold special meeting in Sochi
Raeisi urges exporting achievements to Africa
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Media says NATO may collapse within 2 years
Shorou:
Iranian president holds meeting with Burkinabe FM
Asr-e Tose'e:
FM Spox. says Iran seriously pursuing neutralizing sanctions
Kayhan:
Massive crowds of people visit Imam Hussein (AS) shrine
New Qur'an desecration in Sweden with support of police
Raeisi hails African nations' resistance against colonialism
