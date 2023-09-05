  1. Iran
Sep 5, 2023, 9:15 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 5

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, September 5.

Aftab:

Saudi teams to come to Iran

Abrar:

Turkish FM says JCPOA revival talks in interest of Ankara

Atrak:

Kan'ani: September document nothing new

Akhbar-e San'at:

Raeisi stressed expanding Tehran-Riyadh ties

Afkar:

Raeisi says Tehran-Riyadh cooperation will limit foreign intervention

Eghtesad-e Melli:

Iranian president calls for developing Tehran-Riyadh relations

Tejarat:

Erdogan, Putin hold special meeting in Sochi

Raeisi urges exporting achievements to Africa

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Media says NATO may collapse within 2 years

Shorou:

Iranian president holds meeting with Burkinabe FM

Asr-e Tose'e:

FM Spox. says Iran seriously pursuing neutralizing sanctions

Kayhan:

Massive crowds of people visit Imam Hussein (AS) shrine

New Qur'an desecration in Sweden with support of police

Raeisi hails African nations' resistance against colonialism 

