Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Iran FM: Regional borders must be turned into borders of trade, friendship

Akhbar-e Sanat:

Iran's oil production capacity grew by 40%

Abrar:

Afghanistan to be connected to Iran's Chabahar

Arman-e Emrooz:

Initiative of Oman's Sultan unveiled

Aftab:

Operational process of Shalamche-Basra railway station kicks off

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

JCPOA talks with US based on Oman initiative

RHM/