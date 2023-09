Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 4

Abrar:

Biden gives green light to return to JCPOA

Russia-Ukraine negotiations impossible without US

Abrar Eghtesadi:

Iran export to Iraq hist $300 mn

Akhbar-e San'at:

Iran to not accept any geopolitical change in region

Azarbaijan:

Enemies in fear of Iran's missile power

Turkey ready to establish military base in Kuwait

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Turkish FM hails Iranian nations' sympathy over recent deadly attack

Tejarat:

Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia to hold trilateral economic meeting

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Massive anti-France rally held in Niger

Khorasan:

Tehran, Ankara looking for new roadmap

Shargh:

Tehran, Ankara take a step forward

Shahrvand:

Iranian FM says Tehran never accepts any geopolitical change in region

Asr-e Tose'e:

Government spox. says Iran pursuing sanction-lifting negotiations

