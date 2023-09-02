  1. Iran
Sep 2, 2023, 9:37 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 2

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, September 2.

Abrar:

Number of Arbaeen pilgrims exceeds 3 mn

Abrar Eghtesadi:

Iran increases OPEC oil production volume

Azarbaijan:

Leader calls for improving nation's livelihood situation

Illicit drug entry into Iran decreased by 15%

Tejarat:

AEOI chief says military measures cannot prevent Iran's nuclear program

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Sabotage plot against defense ministry's missile industry foiled

Media says Iran's oil production volume hits 5-year record

Suicide attack in Pakistan leaves 26 killed, injured

Rouzgar:

FM dubs process of developing ties with Riyadh positive

Shargh:

 Iran FM says proposals by Oman on table of sanctions lifting talks

Asr-e Tose'e:

FM: Sanctions could not prevent Iran-Lebanon economic ties

