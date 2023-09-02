Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 2

Abrar:
Number of Arbaeen pilgrims exceeds 3 mn
Abrar Eghtesadi:
Iran increases OPEC oil production volume
Azarbaijan:
Leader calls for improving nation's livelihood situation
Illicit drug entry into Iran decreased by 15%
Tejarat:
AEOI chief says military measures cannot prevent Iran's nuclear program
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Sabotage plot against defense ministry's missile industry foiled
Media says Iran's oil production volume hits 5-year record
Suicide attack in Pakistan leaves 26 killed, injured
Rouzgar:
FM dubs process of developing ties with Riyadh positive
Shargh:
Iran FM says proposals by Oman on table of sanctions lifting talks
Asr-e Tose'e:
FM: Sanctions could not prevent Iran-Lebanon economic ties
