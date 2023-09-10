Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 10

Arman-e Emrooz:
Iran's embassy in Paris attacked
Caucasus redline for Iran, US
Arman-e Melli:
Deadly earthquake jolts Morocco
Asia:
September 10th; the day global oil market shook
Azarbaijan:
9 Iranians freed from Sri Lanka prisons
Iraq says will implement security agreement with Iran
Saudi Arabia makes investment in Pakistan
Eskenas:
CBI chief says Iran will remove dollar from tourism ties with regional states
Afkar:
Iran free zones heaven for investment
Raeisi: Unilateralism puts environmental protection in danger
Pishro:
Raeisi calls for implementing UN resolutions over environment
Tejarat:
Tehran against any change in borders in South Caucasus
Javan:
2241 killed, injured in Morocco earthquake
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Century's second biggest earthquake hits Morocco
ISIL terrorist detained in Iraq
UAE nabs 2 Zionist criminals
Raeisi says Tehran ready to prevent any geopolitical change in region
Rouyesh-e Mellat:
Iranian president says protecting environment not duty of only one country, one region
Siasat-e Rouz:
President warns over developments in Caucasus region
Shorou:
Raeisi says issue of environment common concern for all countries
Shahrvand:
Iranian president says any change in regional borders Iran's red line
Asr-e Iranian:
President: Iran ready to prevent any geopolitical change in region
Iran's embassy in Paris targeted
Iraqi PM says Baghdad standing by Tehran in confronting US sanctions
Asr-e Tose'e:
Raeisi expresses Iran's readiness to play effective role in preventing any geopolitical change in region
Iranian president says unilateralism endangers protection of environment
Kayhan:
Ukrainian women banned from exiting country to take part in war
Mossad's ex-chief admits Israel an apartheid regime
Powerful earthquake leaves more than 1000 killed, 1200 injured in Morocco
MP
Your Comment