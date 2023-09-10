Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 10

Arman-e Emrooz:

Iran's embassy in Paris attacked

Caucasus redline for Iran, US

Arman-e Melli:

Deadly earthquake jolts Morocco

Asia:

September 10th; the day global oil market shook

Azarbaijan:

9 Iranians freed from Sri Lanka prisons

Iraq says will implement security agreement with Iran

Saudi Arabia makes investment in Pakistan

Eskenas:

CBI chief says Iran will remove dollar from tourism ties with regional states

Afkar:

Iran free zones heaven for investment

Raeisi: Unilateralism puts environmental protection in danger

Pishro:

Raeisi calls for implementing UN resolutions over environment

Tejarat:

Tehran against any change in borders in South Caucasus

Javan:

2241 killed, injured in Morocco earthquake

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Century's second biggest earthquake hits Morocco

ISIL terrorist detained in Iraq

UAE nabs 2 Zionist criminals

Raeisi says Tehran ready to prevent any geopolitical change in region

Rouyesh-e Mellat:

Iranian president says protecting environment not duty of only one country, one region

Siasat-e Rouz:

President warns over developments in Caucasus region

Shorou:

Raeisi says issue of environment common concern for all countries

Shahrvand:

Iranian president says any change in regional borders Iran's red line

Asr-e Iranian:

President: Iran ready to prevent any geopolitical change in region

Iran's embassy in Paris targeted

Iraqi PM says Baghdad standing by Tehran in confronting US sanctions

Asr-e Tose'e:

Raeisi expresses Iran's readiness to play effective role in preventing any geopolitical change in region

Iranian president says unilateralism endangers protection of environment

Kayhan:

Ukrainian women banned from exiting country to take part in war

Mossad's ex-chief admits Israel an apartheid regime

Powerful earthquake leaves more than 1000 killed, 1200 injured in Morocco

MP