Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on September 13

Arman-e Emrooz:

Raeisi says Iran authorized to spend released funds wherever it wants

Abrar:

Russian aircraft makes emergency landing in Siberia

Atrak:

FM: Iran belongs to all Iranians

Akhbar-e San'at:

FM says Iran ready to hold negotiations based on September Document

Afkar:

More than 3,000 killed in Libya storm, flood

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Biden administration agrees to exchange prisoners, releasing Iran's frozen funds

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Deadly storm, flood leaves thousands killed, missing in E Libya

Efforts continue to implement Tehran-Baghdad security agreement

Rouyesh-e Mellat:

Iraqi FM says Baghdad committed to implement security agreement with Iran

Shahrvand:

Asr-e Iranian:

Asr-e Tose'e:

Economy minister says government pursuing increasing foreign interaction with BRICS members

Kayhan:

Zionist general says Iran enjoying best situation

MP