Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Raeisi: Iran never left table of negotiation

Tejarat:

Iran government passed difficulties

Bakhtar:

Iran army to offer services in NW border until Arbaeen

Azarbaijan:

Iran's $7.2bn export to West Asia

Atrak:

Raeisi says he is committed to his promises

Aftab:

People's livelihood government's concern: Raeisi

Emrooz:

Making Iran in Africa

RHM/