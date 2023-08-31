Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 31

Arman-e Emruz:

New election blocs emerging

New York ready to host Iran-US indirect talks

Arman-e Melli:

Leader: Government needs to take into account outcomes of its economic decisions

Abrar:

Leader praises Raeisi administration's performance but warns it against improper economic policies

Jam-e Jam:

Leader to Raeisi administration: Curb inflation

Javan:

Iran security forces deal blow to terrorist network in four provinces

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Yet another military coup in Africa, this time in Gabon

Donyay-e Eqtesad:

Leakage of information in US Department of State

KI