Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 31

Arman-e Emruz:
New election blocs emerging
New York ready to host Iran-US indirect talks
Arman-e Melli:
Leader: Government needs to take into account outcomes of its economic decisions
Abrar:
Leader praises Raeisi administration's performance but warns it against improper economic policies
Jam-e Jam:
Leader to Raeisi administration: Curb inflation
Javan:
Iran security forces deal blow to terrorist network in four provinces
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Yet another military coup in Africa, this time in Gabon
Donyay-e Eqtesad:
Leakage of information in US Department of State
