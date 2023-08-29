Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 29

Aftab:
Reduction of tensions between Iran, US visible
Etemad:
Phase 11 of South Pars inaugurated after 20 years
Arman-e Melli:
French president welcomes JCPOA revival
Abrar:
Israeli regime cuts medical aid service to Ukrainians
FM says Iran has no blocked assets in any country
Westerners looking for increasing interactions with China
Azarbaijan:
Arbaeen pilgrimage religious, spiritual exercise
Iran's funds released from 4 countries
Eghtesad-e Mardom:
Iran's oil exports realized dream of ending dependence on US
Pishro:
Process of releasing Iran's frozen assets from Iraq underway
Servat:
Raeisi says Iran's oil industry no longer dependent on foreign advisors
Javan:
Iran, Iraq reach agreement on separatist terrorists
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
South Pars' Phase 11 opened in Raeisi's presence
Libyan FM flees to Turkey
French president seeks return to JCPOA
Khorasan:
Last phase of South Pars inaugurated
Rouydad-e Emrouz:
FM spox. calls US move in seizing Iran oil cargo unconstructive
Rouyesh-e Mellat:
Kan'ani says US obliged to withdraw from Syria
Sayeh:
Upcoming UN summit favorable opportunity for JCPOA talks
Shahrvand:
FM: Iran belongs to all Iranians
Shahrvand:
France calls for JCPOA revival
Asr-e Tose'e:
Armed terrorists in Iraqi Kurdistan region to be transferred to camps
Raeisi hails Iranian specialists for completing Phase 11 of South Pars
Kayhan:
Libyan FM forced to flee after meeting Zionist counterpart
France bans wearing Islamic dress in schools
Phase 11 of South Pars opened without JCPOA
