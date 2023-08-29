Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 29

Aftab:

Reduction of tensions between Iran, US visible

Etemad:

Phase 11 of South Pars inaugurated after 20 years

Arman-e Melli:

French president welcomes JCPOA revival

Abrar:

Israeli regime cuts medical aid service to Ukrainians

FM says Iran has no blocked assets in any country

Westerners looking for increasing interactions with China

Azarbaijan:

Arbaeen pilgrimage religious, spiritual exercise

Iran's funds released from 4 countries

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Iran's oil exports realized dream of ending dependence on US

Pishro:

Process of releasing Iran's frozen assets from Iraq underway

Servat:

Raeisi says Iran's oil industry no longer dependent on foreign advisors

Javan:

Iran, Iraq reach agreement on separatist terrorists

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

South Pars' Phase 11 opened in Raeisi's presence

Libyan FM flees to Turkey

French president seeks return to JCPOA

Khorasan:

Last phase of South Pars inaugurated

Rouydad-e Emrouz:

FM spox. calls US move in seizing Iran oil cargo unconstructive

Rouyesh-e Mellat:

Kan'ani says US obliged to withdraw from Syria

Sayeh:

Upcoming UN summit favorable opportunity for JCPOA talks

Shahrvand:

FM: Iran belongs to all Iranians

Shahrvand:

France calls for JCPOA revival

Asr-e Tose'e:

Armed terrorists in Iraqi Kurdistan region to be transferred to camps

Raeisi hails Iranian specialists for completing Phase 11 of South Pars

Kayhan:

Libyan FM forced to flee after meeting Zionist counterpart

France bans wearing Islamic dress in schools

Phase 11 of South Pars opened without JCPOA

