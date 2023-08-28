'Between the Cliffs' to go on screen in India

The story narrates the adventures of a brother and sister who are shepherds. In the absence of their parents, they take the sheep to the pasture, but encounter various challenges along the way.

The movie had previously took part in various international festivals including the 2023 edition of the Russian Within the Family Film Festival and the Seoul International Children's Film Festival (SICFF).

It managed to grab two awards for Best Film and Best Actor at the children's cinema section of the 2023 edition of the Russian Within the Family Film Festival.

International Children's Film Festival Of Kerala (ICFFK) will be held in Kerala, India from from September 8–10, 2023.

