Sep 12, 2023, 4:30 PM

'No Prior Appointment' to go on screen at Italy film festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Directed by Behrouz Shoaybi, the Iranian movie 'No Prior Appointment' will go on screen at Religion Today Film Festival in Italy.

The latest work of Behrouz Shoaybi, 'No Prior Appointment', will be showcased as part of its ongoing international presence, at the 26th edition of the Religion Today Film Festival in Trento, Italy, in the Migration and Migrants section.

The movie narrates the story of an Iranian immigrant who, after 30 years, is compelled to return to her home country upon learning of her estranged father’s death. She hastily takes leave from her work as a doctor in Germany, bringing her young autistic son with her. 

'No Prior Appointment' had previously won two awards for best director and actress at the 44th edition of the Moscow International Film Festival. 

Religion Today is an international and itinerant film festival dedicated to religious diversity for a culture of peace and interfaith dialogue. 

The 26th edition of the festival will take place in Trento, Italy on September 13-20, 2023. 

