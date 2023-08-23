'Between the Cliffs' to go on screen in South Korea

'Between the Cliffs' will vie with six other movies from the United States (2 films), South Korea, Japan and Norway (2 films).

The story of the movie revolves around a young boy and his little sister who are obliged to take the cattle to a range in the heights of a mountain.

The movie has previously grabbed two awards at the children's cinema section of the 2023 edition of the Russian Within the Family Film Festival.

The Best Film and Best Actor awards were dedicated to the movie and its actors Andia Yahyapour and Hamidreza Gheibi.

The 11th edition of the Seoul International Children's Film Festival (SICFF) will be held in Seoul, South Korea on September 13-20, 2023.

SKH/5868762