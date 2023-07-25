'Qurqushum' goes to Jagran Film Festival in India

Directed by Hossein Najjari and Fatima Siahati, the documentary will partake in the Indian festival after screening in film festivals in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic and Georgia.

It is going to be screened in 18 cities in India and compete with other films that have made it to the 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival (JFF).

As the biggest international film festival in India, JFF was founded in 2010. The festival is an initiative of the Jagran Prakashan Group, with the aim of promoting the appreciation of cinematic art in smaller towns beyond the major metropolitan cities of India.

