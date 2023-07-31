Qur'an desecration clear example of Islamophobia, racism

The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) held ab extraordinary meeting at the level of the foreign ministers of the member countries ion Monday to discuss the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

Addressing the virtual meeting through video-conferencing, the Iranian foreign minister proposed some suggestions to deal with the issue of burning holy Qur'an and desecration of Islamic sanctities in some European countries.

One of the suggestions he made was sending a delegation from the OIC to Sweden and Denmark with the participation of its secretary general to meet with the officials of these two countries and to convey the deep concern over the issues that are considered highly sensitive by the Islamic governments and the Islamic Ummah in relations to the recent insulting actions in those countries.

Ami-Abdollahian also said the OIC delegation needs to call for severe punishment for the perpetrators of such criminal acts in those European countries.

He also suggested that the perpetrators of such heinous crimes need to be handed over to the judicial system of Islamic countries.

Amir-Abdollahian further called on the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) which is one of the most important subsidiary organs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to ban as illegal any insulting moves at all national and international levels on both real and virtual space after holding dialogue with religious leaders in Sweden and Denmark or over entire Europe.

In the end, the Iranian minister called for the appointment of an OIC special envoy for dealing with Islamophobia.

The Iranian minister further described Qur'an desecration as a blatant affront to feelings of two billion Muslims, warning against rising Islamophobia and racism in the Western countries.

KI