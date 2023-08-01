Shooting at Swedish consulate in Turkey’s Izmir injures one

The local governor’s office said the attack was carried out by a “mentally disabled” person in the Konak district of Izmir at 0945 GMT on Tuesday, Al-Jazeera reported citing the Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

The attack took place outside Sweden’s honorary consulate. The wounded woman, who was working as a secretary at the diplomatic mission, was in critical condition, the TRT report added.

Turkish authorities detained the assailant with the gun and launched an investigation into the incident, the governor’s office said.

Honorary consulates represent their nationals’ interests abroad but are not run by professional diplomats.

The Swedish foreign ministry could not immediately comment on the report.

MNA/PR